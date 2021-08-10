Viberate Market Cap Hits $8.52 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Viberate has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and $1.62 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.59 or 0.00852419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00107470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

