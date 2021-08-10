VIG Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $898,376.57 and approximately $44.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000927 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,698,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

