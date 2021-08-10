Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vimeo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of VMEO opened at $35.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.52. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

