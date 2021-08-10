Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIRI stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. Virios Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

