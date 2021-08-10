Virtu Financial LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Solitario Zinc worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 310.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 236,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 51.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.63. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.53.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.