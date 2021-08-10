Virtu Financial LLC Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,080.58% and a negative return on equity of 73.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

