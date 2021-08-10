Virtu Financial LLC Invests $56,000 in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCNX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter worth $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

VCNX stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

