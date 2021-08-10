Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 73.21% and a negative return on equity of 161.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

