Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

EDSA opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.69. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

