Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

