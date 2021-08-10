Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of VGI stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

