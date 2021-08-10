Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of VGI stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
