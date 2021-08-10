Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded down $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $236.38. The company had a trading volume of 115,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.16. The company has a market capitalization of $460.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

