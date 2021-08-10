VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NYSE VZIO traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. 12,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,137. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

