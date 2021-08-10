VNX (VNXLU) Price Reaches $0.0530 on Exchanges

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One VNX coin can currently be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VNX has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar. VNX has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $56,493.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00855899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00108361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00041844 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

