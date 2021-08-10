Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.38 ($75.74).

ETR:VNA opened at €58.40 ($68.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €55.65.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

