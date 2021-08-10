Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VOR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

VOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.