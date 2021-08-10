Voyager Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.82 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $867.42 million and $14.82 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00008657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.04 or 0.00845332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00107414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00041298 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.