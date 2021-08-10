WABnetwork (WAB) Trading Up 19.1% This Week

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WABnetwork has a market cap of $77,220.71 and approximately $5.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00853852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00108003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041665 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.