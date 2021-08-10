Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.70 ($31.41).

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €25.78 ($30.33) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €24.89. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a one year high of €26.48 ($31.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

