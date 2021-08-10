Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

WTRH opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of -3.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

