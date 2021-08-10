Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $144.00 at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $143.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.82.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $125.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.68%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.