Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.500-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.Waters also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

WAT traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $394.88. 163,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,605. Waters has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $399.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,899 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

