Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nintendo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $59.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60. Nintendo has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $82.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nintendo by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Nintendo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Nintendo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nintendo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Nintendo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

