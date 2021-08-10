Wedbush Weighs in on Redfin Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Redfin in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,406.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at $18,616,621.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,434,524. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.