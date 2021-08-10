Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/11/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 59 ($0.77). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LON:LLOY remained flat at $GBX 46.64 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 126,863,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,926,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.04. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 181,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

