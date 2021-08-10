Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Logitech International (LOGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2021 – Logitech International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Logitech International was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2021 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Logitech International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Logitech International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

6/24/2021 – Logitech International was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/11/2021 – Logitech International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of LOGI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,658. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Logitech International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Logitech International by 274.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

