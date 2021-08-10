Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) in the last few weeks:

7/29/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $161.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Exact Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences has outperformed its industry in the past year. Robust top-line growth during the first quarter of 2021, despite the pandemic-led headwinds, is impressive. The contraction in quarterly loss compared to the year-ago period buoys optimism. Revenues from the COVID-19 tests conducted during the quarter contributed to the top line. The company’s legacy Screening business saw an improvement in revenues on Cologuard volume growth. Expansion in gross margin bodes well. Notably, Exact Sciences exited the first quarter with better-than-expected numbers. On the flip side, continued dismal bottom-line performance in the first quarter is discouraging. Contraction in gross margin on escalating costs is worrisome as well. The company’s operating loss in the reported quarter does not bode well either.”

6/21/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Exact Sciences is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,865. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,662,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

