Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,352 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,026,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

WRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

