Well Done LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 78,628 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,703,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IVAL opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26.

