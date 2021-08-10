Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $65.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REXR. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

