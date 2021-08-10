Wendell David Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,199,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $62,992,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,341.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,473.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

