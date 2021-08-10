Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson Acquires 10,000 Shares

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,608 shares in the company, valued at C$1,447,031.52.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at C$5.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.02. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.04 and a 1-year high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.37.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

