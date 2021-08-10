Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson Acquires 10,000 Shares

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,608 shares in the company, valued at C$1,447,031.52.
Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at C$5.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.02. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.04 and a 1-year high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.37.
About Westport Fuel Systems
