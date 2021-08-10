Wheels Up Experience (UP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Wheels Up Experience to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

