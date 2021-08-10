Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $1,028.99 on Top Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $1,028.99 or 0.02261397 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $9.15 million and $331,207.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00157973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00147361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,340.12 or 0.99643390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00782130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

