WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.
NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 63,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,904. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $316.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.