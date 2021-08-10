WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 63,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,904. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $316.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

WHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

