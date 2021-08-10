Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $460,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

