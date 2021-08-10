Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 133.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.