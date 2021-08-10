Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $257,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 111,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

BBJP stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.95.

