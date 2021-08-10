Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Xilinx by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after acquiring an additional 856,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Xilinx by 178.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $131,796,000 after acquiring an additional 681,725 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 89.7% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after acquiring an additional 672,829 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Xilinx by 5,063.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $74,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,669 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

