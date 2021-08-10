Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 29.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after buying an additional 875,666 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 96.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Analog Devices by 62.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,807,000 after buying an additional 520,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 30.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,096,000 after buying an additional 475,399 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

ADI opened at $171.31 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

