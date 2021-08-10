Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

