William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $113.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.95. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.