William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Compass Diversified in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.69 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.