William Blair Comments on eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eXp World in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 126.62 and a beta of 2.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $812,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,200 shares of company stock worth $8,760,540 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

