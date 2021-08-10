William Blair Comments on Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

LSCC opened at $60.37 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.77, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $130,837.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,588 shares of company stock worth $9,469,120 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

