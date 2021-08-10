William Blair Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.23 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

RBA stock opened at C$74.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$64.17 and a one year high of C$101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

