William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

