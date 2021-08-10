William Blair Weighs in on Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fox Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF opened at $155.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Fox Factory by 9.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,410,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.