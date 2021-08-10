Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust’s (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 17th

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust’s (NYSEARCA:WGLD) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 17th. Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24.

