Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Cut by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $26,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WING traded down $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.71. 10,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,119. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.00. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $177.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 181.37, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

